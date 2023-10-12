 Sports Authority of India erred in procuring equipment in 2017-22 : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Sports Authority of India erred in procuring equipment in 2017-22

Sports Authority of India erred in procuring equipment in 2017-22

Sports Authority of India erred in procuring equipment in 2017-22

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, October 11

At a time when the country is celebrating the Indian contingent’s best-ever show at the Asian Games, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report about how the Sports Authority of India procures equipment does not read well.

The performance audit report by the CAG has highlighted how the SAI officials have majorly erred by either not procuring essential equipment in time or not utilising the sourced equipment at all.

From 2017 to 2022, the SAI officials purchased kits and equipment, including that for sports sciences, worth Rs 67.07 crore. However, the report suggests that equipment worth Rs 1.33 crore is lying idle at 13 centres at least. The report also says that the National Centre for Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) was not consulted before buying equipment for which the Sports Ministry had released Rs 20 crore from the approved sum of Rs 80 crore in March 2020.

The initial plan was to procure equipment for departments of anthropometry, biochemistry, biomechanics/GTMT, nutrition, physiology, physiotherapy, psychology, and strength and conditioning for 11 centres of excellence and two centres in Patiala and Bengaluru. It was to help the elite athletes before the Tokyo Olympics. However, the CAG notes that the purpose was defeated as the centres were not ready in time. Further, the report says that the SAI failed to check the requisite space and availability of medical/para-medical and scientific staff needed to operate the equipment.

Delays

The CAG has also highlighted how the top SAI officials have dealt with this process in a high-handed manner. As an example, the report cites how gymnastics equipment to be procured for the NERC Imphal centre in 2018 was delivered to the regional centre in Kolkata in 2019. Interestingly, the Kolkata centre had not raised a demand for the said equipment. The report says that SAI director general Sandip Pradhan ordered the equipment to be delivered to Kolkata instead.

In the case of procurement of shuttlecocks for the badminton team in 2019, the report says that the price bid evaluation committee (PBEC) observed that the single technically qualified bidder failed the requirement of the tender document as the company claimed it would deliver the shuttles within five-six months as opposed to 75 days. As a result, a member of the PBEC representing BAI dissented and did not sign the minutes of the meeting, stating that the SAI has not supplied shuttles for over one-and-a-half years.

Similarly, the SAI delayed procuring yachting equipment, including boats worth Rs 1.28 crore. The Yachting Association of India put up a proposal to get the equipment in November 2017 ahead of the 2018 Asian Games. However, the procurement process was only initiated in June 2018. The delay meant that the athletes failed to get time to train and the equipment had to be delivered in Jakarta, Indonesia, directly.

#Asian Games

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
Punjab

Sikh man who housed and fed Khalistani militants in India allowed into Canada: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money

Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77

Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77

Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77

Units housing batteries raise safety concerns

Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

'No politics': Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak gets rousing welcome in Kapurthala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Patiala's Badi Nadi

Councillors' relatives, aides come in support of contractor

1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Rice millers’ assns press for pending demands