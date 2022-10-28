Srikanth suffers defeat in pre-quarterfinals

Paris

Top Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament after losing to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the pre-quarterfinals. Kidambi lost 21-19 12-21 19-21.

Vienna

Bopanna-Middelkoop in quarters of Erste Bank Open

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Dutch Matwe Middelkoop beat the Argentine pairing of Pedro Cachin and Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to progress to the quarterfinals of Erste Bank Open here. The Indo-Dutch combination defeated Cachin and Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 on Wednesday.

Basel

Top-ranked Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarters

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased into the quarterfinals at the Swiss Indoors by beating Botic van de Zandchulp 6-4 6-2. The 19-year-old Spaniard clinched the win with his only ace in a second-round match where he had 20 winners and just nine unforced errors. Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime won 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 against Swiss wild-card entry Marc-Andrea Huesler. Agencies