T20 world record runs scored in South Africa

Potchefstroom

A world record 501 runs were scored in a South Africa domestic T20 match between Titans and Knights here today. Invited to bat, the Titans posted 271/3 in 20 overs in the CSA T20 Challenge match. Chasing the target, the Knights made 230/9 in 20 overs, losing the match by 41 runs. The previous highest aggregate in a T20 match was 497 by Central Districts and Otago in the Super Smash in 2016-17.

Roma

Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win

Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in the Serie A.

New Delhi

I-League 2022-23 to kick off on November 12

The 2022-23 I-League season will kick off on November 12 in Malappuram, Kerala, the All India Football Federation said today. In the opening match, defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC will face last season’s runners-up Mohammedan Sporting.

New York

Durant lifts slumping Nets to second win of the season

Kevin Durant scored 36 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers. Paul George made a contested 15-foot baseline jumper with 6.2 seconds left to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 95-93 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. Agencies

