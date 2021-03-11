Thomas Cup Finals: Shuttlers on a roll as India leads 2-nil

Tribune Web Desk

Bangkok, May 15

India leads 2-nil in the final of Thomas & Uber Cup in Bangkok as Indian pair of S Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeat Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 21-18, 21-23, 19-21 in thrilling encounter in Bangkok.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen gave a perfect start to Indian team by winning 1st match. Lakshya Sen defeats Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16. India leads 1-0.

India is taking on 14-time champions Indonesia in a maiden, historic final in the Thomas Cup team badminton championship here on Sunday.

India had defeated Malaysia and Denmark by identical 3-2 margins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to storm into the final for the first time in the history of the tournament.

If the Indians win the title, it will truly be a historic moment for the sport of badminton as India will become only the sixth country ever to win the Thomas Cup title. Only Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Denmark and Japan have won the title in the prestigious event since its format was changed and China started participating in 1982. With IANS Inputs