Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

New Delhi, June 28

Doubts of India progressing further in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup were raised after the Indian think tank picked four spinners for the tournament. Fans and avid cricket watchers were baffled with the idea of Virat Kohli opening the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma with both stars on the wrong side of their 30s.

Need to stay calm It is so important we stay composed because that helps you make good decisions. We have been very steady and calm, and that has been the key for us. Rohit Sharma, Indian skipper

Twenty20 is for young blood, they said. While former skipper Virat has not hit his form yet, the team led by Rohit has quickly turned doubters into believers with eight consecutive victories. The team is on the cusp of lifting the title. But having already faltered twice against Australia in the finals in little over a year, there are lingering doubts whether the team can cross the final hurdle. India lost the World Test Championships as well as the big World Cup at home to Australia last year. Further, the last ICC trophy that was won by Team India was way back in 2013, when the side led by MS Dhoni lifted the Champions Trophy.

Post a 68-run win in the semi-final against England, Rohit was quick to point out how his team has played the moments during the game well. He wants to continue the same.

“We understand the occasion (final). It is so important we stay composed because that helps you make good decisions. We have been very steady and calm, and that has been the key for us,” he said.

In South Africa, India is up against another team that has been in form in the tournament. The Proteas have won nine games on the trot and have eked out close wins.

Aiden Markram-led side desperately wants to win its first ICC Trophy after winning the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998. Post that, the near misses in so many major tournaments — five World Cup semi-final losses since 1992 and two World T20 semi-final exits — have put an uneasy tag on the team of “chokers”. Makram, like Rohit, does not want to give importance to past losses.

