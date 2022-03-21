Vaughan, Border, Waugh bid farewell to Warne

Melbourne: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and Australian stars Glenn McGrath, Merv Hughes, Ian Healy and Mark Waugh were among a group of cricketers who bid adieu to Shane Warne at a private memorial service here today. Warne died at age 52 while on vacation on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand after a suspected heart attack. On Sunday, a host of former teammates and international stars were among those who bid to farewell Warne at a private service here. Approximately 80 of his family and closest friends gathered at Melbourne’s St Kilda Football Club to pay homage to him. Warne’s three children and parents also attended the service. Agencies
