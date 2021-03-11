Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee Jagbir Singh during Commonwealth Games trials, gets life ban

'Had no inkling that he would do something like that', says visibly-shaken referee

Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee Jagbir Singh during Commonwealth Games trials, gets life ban

Satender lost his cool, walked across to Mat A where Ravi Dahiya and Aman were locked in the 57kg final, went straight to Jagbir, and began to assault him. Photo credit: Twitter/@siwachvinay

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

In an unprecedented incident, Services’ wrestler Satender Malik launched a physical assault on referee Jagbir Singh after losing the 125kg final during the Commonwealth Games trials, prompting the national federation to impose a life ban on him, here on Tuesday.

The Air Force wrestler was leading 3-0 with just a 18 seconds left in the deciding bout when Mohit effected a ‘take-down’ move and also pushed Satender out of the mat for another point.

However, referee Virender Malik did not award two points to Mohit for the ‘takedown’ move and gave only one point for the pushout.

The decision upset Mohit, who requested for a challenge.

Satyadev Malik, the jury for the bout, excused himself from the decision for the sake of impartiality, since he belonged to the Mokhra village from where Satender also comes.

Senior referee Jagbir Singh was requested to look into the challenge and with the help of TV replays, he ruled that Mohit should be given three points.

The score became 3-3 and remained like that till the end, and eventually Mohit was declared winner on criteria since he had scored the last point of the bout.

Satender lost his cool, walked across to Mat A where Ravi Dahiya and Aman were locked in the 57kg final, went straight to Jagbir, and began to assault him.

He first abused Jagbir and then slapped him, who lost his balance and fell on the ground.

The 57kg bout was stopped as the incident created a furore inside the KD Jadhav hall at the IG stadium. Hundreds of fans, officials and participants were shocked to witness a scene like that.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) officials managed to send Satender out of the hall and restarted the bout. Everything was happening right before the eyes of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was sitting on the dias.

“We have imposed life ban on Satender Malik. The decision was taken by WFI President,” WFI’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

“The referees officiating that bout will also be called for an explanation that why points were not awarded to Mohit when it was clear that the take-down move was clean. Why did they let the situation go out of hand.”

A visibly shaken Jagbir Singh said, “I had no inkling that he would do something like that.”

A Class One referee since 2013, Jagbir added, “I had nothing to do with this bout. I had officiated the 97kg and 65kg finals and gave the ruling only after I was asked to do it.” “It’s up to WFI what action it wants to take against him.”

Satyadev Malik told PTI, “I wanted to stay away from the decision making since we live close by. In international wrestling also, if the wrestler is from India, a jury from India can’t officiate that bout.”

“So to avoid any situation where I am accused of bias, I stayed away. This is really unexpected because Satender is usually a very calm guy,” Satyadev, who was also jury of appeal for the tournament, said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

2
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

3
Nation

Rajnath Singh launches 2 indigenously built warships

4
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

5
Punjab

Congress old guard out in Jakhar's support

6
Chandigarh

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

7
Entertainment

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after fat removal surgery goes wrong

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh issues advisory to beat the heat

9
Haryana

Five Rajasthan residents returning from Haridwar die in road accident in Haryana; 12 others injured

10
Himachal

Himachal constable paper leak: Topper was in touch with agent since December

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where ‘Shivling’ found, says Muslims can offer namaz in mosque

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...

Gyanvapi: Survey team may seek more time to submit report

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report

Court removes Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra appointed fo...

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...

Six high courts to get new chief justices

Six high courts to get new chief justices

SC collegium recommends appointments of five CJs, Telangana ...

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner