Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP doubles title in Spain

Mallorca

Yuki Bhambri clinched his maiden title on the ATP World Tour, winning the doubles trophy at the Mallorca Championships with South African partner Lloyd Harris. The duo defeated the Dutch-Austrian combo of Robine Hasse and Philipp Oswald 6-3 6-4 in the final of the grasscourt event. “We played to our potential. We took it one match at a time and got the result,” the 30-year-old India said. Bhambri, who is ranked 75, will move up to career-best 58.

Bulawayo

Nissanka century earns Sri Lanka World Cup berth

Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 101 as Sri Lanka booked their place at the 50-over World Cup in India with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe in their qualifier. Sri Lanka move to eight points in the Super Six stage of the preliminary tournament and cannot finish outside of the top two teams, who both earn a place at finals.

Siuntio (Finland)

Diksha finishes 26th with under-par final round

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar, who came back from the brink to make the cut, closed the week with a 1-under 71 to finish tied-26th at the Ladies Open. Dagar (74-68) ended at 3-under 213. Pranavi Urs (72-71-71) finished tied-32nd, while Vani Kapoor (72-72-74) was tied-56th. Spain’s Carmen Alonso, who has been on the tour for 19 seasons, won her maiden Ladies European Tour title.

Stockholm

Sable finishes 5th in 3000m steeplechase event

India’s Avinash Sable finished fifth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase in the Diamond League here today. The 28-year-old clocked 8 minutes, 21.88 seconds, well outside his personal best of 8:11.20. Olympics and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the race in 8:09.84

Bilbao (Spain)

Adam beats twin brother to win Stage 1 of Tour de France

The Tour de France began with a family celebration in Basque Country. Adam Yates pulled away from his twin brother Simon Yates to win the Tour’s first stage on Saturday, with race favourites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard finishing not far behind. Pogacar, the two-time champion who is teammates with Adam Yates at UAE Team Emirates, finished third after leading a group of chasers that also included Vingegaard, the defending champion of Jumbo-Visma.

Spielberg

Verstappen dominant in Austria to go 81 points clear

Max Verstappen won Red Bull's home Austrian Grand Prix from pole position and with the fastest lap as the Formula One champions celebrated a 10th successive victory and ninth of the season. Verstappen stretched his lead over Mexican teammate Sergio Perez to 81 points with his fifth win in a row.