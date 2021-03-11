6-year-old Roli saves 5 lives, becomes youngest organ donor in the history of Delhi AIIMS

Chandigarh, May 20
Organ donation is the ultimate legacy someone could leave behind. Offering greatest service to mankind, a 6-year-old girl, Roli Prajapati, became the youngest organ donor in the organ donation history of Delhi AIIMS. The generous cause has been able to save as many as five lives.
As per the reports of The Quint, Roli was shot in her head by some unidentified assailants in Noida. After being rushed to AIIMS in Delhi, she was declared brain dead by doctors. After several failed attempts to save the little girl failed, doctors decided to convince Roli’s parents for organ donation. After thorough counselling, doctors were able to seek the consent of Roli’s parents. Her parents agreed to donate her liver, kidneys, corneas, and heart valves.
However, Roli’s parents are happy for serving a big cause and believe that their daughter will remain alive in other people’s lives and offer them reasons to smile.
