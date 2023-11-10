Ahead of India-New Zealand semis, watch cricketer Rachin Ravindra's grandmother as she performs 'nazar utarna’ ritual in Bengaluru

Chandigarh, November 10
New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra, who is of Indian-origin, visited his grandparents' house in Bengaluru on the sidelines of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
A video of his visit to the grandparents’ house has gone viral.
Rachin Ravindra at his grandparents home in Bengaluru.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2023
- This is a beautiful video.pic.twitter.com/o7wgZ1mPiN
In the video, the cricketer is seen seated on a couch in the middle of the room while his grandmother prayed for him.
After the prayer was done, he was seen getting up from the sofa. Ravindra has been in superb for the New Zealand scoring most runs.
Grandmother be like: mere pote ko kisi ki nazar na lage 😄😄— Cricket Polls (@CricPollsdaily) November 10, 2023
Never forget yor roots.— White knight 🦇 (@santhoshtiger14) November 10, 2023
Grandparents are angels whose memories and blessings stay with us forever. This is such a heartwarming video.— Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) November 10, 2023
Wow, nice to see still they loving Indian culture— Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) November 10, 2023
Nani doing black magic so that he flops against India in the semis— Noshad Baloch 🇵🇰 (@MugheriNoshad) November 10, 2023
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue to further expand global strategic partnership
The US delegation is led by US Secretary of State Antony Bli...
Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online
Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviati...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...
Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain
In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul receive 6 mm of rainfall eac...