Ahead of India-New Zealand semis, watch cricketer Rachin Ravindra's grandmother as she performs 'nazar utarna’ ritual in Bengaluru

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 10

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra, who is of Indian-origin, visited his grandparents' house in Bengaluru on the sidelines of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

A video of his visit to the grandparents’ house has gone viral.

Rachin Ravindra at his grandparents home in Bengaluru.



- This is a beautiful video.pic.twitter.com/o7wgZ1mPiN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2023

In the video, the cricketer is seen seated on a couch in the middle of the room while his grandmother prayed for him.

After the prayer was done, he was seen getting up from the sofa. Ravindra has been in superb for the New Zealand scoring most runs.

Grandmother be like: mere pote ko kisi ki nazar na lage 😄😄 — Cricket Polls (@CricPollsdaily) November 10, 2023

Never forget yor roots. — White knight 🦇 (@santhoshtiger14) November 10, 2023

Grandparents are angels whose memories and blessings stay with us forever. This is such a heartwarming video. — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) November 10, 2023

Wow, nice to see still they loving Indian culture — Satya Prakash (@Satya_Prakash08) November 10, 2023

Nani doing black magic so that he flops against India in the semis — Noshad Baloch 🇵🇰 (@MugheriNoshad) November 10, 2023

#Cricket #New Zealand