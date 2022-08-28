As Noida’s twin towers dash to ground, twitterati creates laugh riot with memes and ‘demolition humour’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 28

Following Supreme Court’s order, Supertech’s twin towers in Noida were knocked down in an explosion today.

The 100-metre-high structure turned into rubble in the blink of eyes.

Not only the structure was exploded, but twitterati also flared up the microblogging site with amusing comments, hilarious memes and dark humour.

Sarkari Staff after demolishing Twin Towers in Noida today.#TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/l99E68OD46 — Prashant Arora 🇮🇳 (@PrashantIRAS) August 28, 2022

Akshay Kumar to play role of Demolition Engineer in Biopic on



#TwintowersDemolition #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/gelL4eCD3S — Nocturनल Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) August 28, 2022

Me on terrace of my building to watch live demolition of #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/Tbe8SPHu8h — Prabhat Singh 😎 (@Prabha8Thakur) August 28, 2022