As Noida’s twin towers dash to ground, twitterati creates laugh riot with memes and ‘demolition humour’

Chandigarh, August 28
Following Supreme Court’s order, Supertech’s twin towers in Noida were knocked down in an explosion today.
The 100-metre-high structure turned into rubble in the blink of eyes.
Not only the structure was exploded, but twitterati also flared up the microblogging site with amusing comments, hilarious memes and dark humour.
Sarkari Staff after demolishing Twin Towers in Noida today.#TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/l99E68OD46— Prashant Arora 🇮🇳 (@PrashantIRAS) August 28, 2022
#INDvsPAK #TwinTowers— 𝙈𝘽𝙋 🦁 (@merabhaipratik) August 28, 2022
Scenario right now: pic.twitter.com/g5fXOnDSVb
Indians seeing demolition of #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/3J2MFXgr0n— Mr. DoorDarshan 🌞 (@KathiriaDarshan) August 28, 2022
Akshay Kumar to play role of Demolition Engineer in Biopic on— Nocturनल Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) August 28, 2022
#TwintowersDemolition #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/gelL4eCD3S
Noida people living near #TwinTowers : pic.twitter.com/Dvg47e5j0h— Sanyam (@sastamemedealer) August 28, 2022
Engineers before explosion of #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/ybIclZwp4L— Top Choices (@T0PChoices) August 28, 2022
Osama bin laden right now.#TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/qgEBZmVtTO— Vodka + Cyanide (@Riskiest_Poison) August 28, 2022
Excitement level for #TwinTowers >>>>#TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/0etWxIZL5b— Black Soul🖤 (@AnasShaikhFzd) August 28, 2022
Indians watching the demolition of #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/mhlSZAf301— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 28, 2022
#TwinTowers— Alex (@alex_swami04) August 28, 2022
Supreme court to Noida people: pic.twitter.com/7Hu2u8FA0H
People who lives near #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/gRuq8Br2SA— natkhat doge (@dogenatkhat) August 28, 2022
#TwinTowers to all news channel pic.twitter.com/sj9wZMX2Vj— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) August 28, 2022
American people after watching video of #TwinTowers demolition. pic.twitter.com/9IgVhGYONy— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 28, 2022
Builders of #TwinTowers watching news channel rn. pic.twitter.com/xi4RsLemj3— Top Choices (@T0PChoices) August 28, 2022
Media outside of #TwinTowers from yesterday: pic.twitter.com/1IFvdP3KMg— Shruti (@kadak_chai_) August 28, 2022
Buildings near #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/rVIo8sPDPw— Deepansh (@deepansh_65) August 28, 2022
Twin Towers to Media Journalist #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/KEPvyqhO46— Deepansh (@deepansh_65) August 28, 2022
Indian's after watching Noida Tower Demolition 😂— Nitin (@itsnitin98) August 28, 2022
Qutub minar #TwinTowers#NoidaTowerDemolition pic.twitter.com/Ckk6w7CamJ
Me on terrace of my building to watch live demolition of #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/Tbe8SPHu8h— Prabhat Singh 😎 (@Prabha8Thakur) August 28, 2022
After seeing #TwinTowers demolition through scientific way— Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) August 28, 2022
Le terrorists and jcb: pic.twitter.com/fi9mPFveUD
