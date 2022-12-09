 Bihar’s strange saga: After bridge, tower, train engine and road, robbers now steal oil from moving goods train; see viral video : The Tribune India

Bihar’s strange saga: After bridge, tower, train engine and road, robbers now steal oil from moving goods train; see viral video

As per reports, train was bound for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited depot

Bihar’s strange saga: After bridge, tower, train engine and road, robbers now steal oil from moving goods train; see viral video

As the train moves over a bride, people could be seen running alongside tanker cars with buckets. Video grab- Twitter/@krishnakakani08



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 9

With every day passing, Bihar miscreants are conveying to the authorities that there is nothing which they cannot rob. From stealing train engine to iron bridge and mobile tower to road, thieves have left people and police baffled by doing most outlandish robberies over last few months. In a fresh incident from Bihar, a video has surfaced where few people could be seen looting oil from a tanker mounted on moving goods train.

The video of the act has been shared on Twitter by a user, KK.

As the train moves over a bride, people could be seen running alongside tanker cars with buckets. Few places their bucket under the nozzle of oil tanker while running, waiting for their bucket to get filled.

The train was bound for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited depot, as per Times Now report.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 3,000 views.

