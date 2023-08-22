Chimpanzee’s heartwarming gesture: Washes man’s hand after being fed water; impresses netizens

Chandigarh, August 22
Chimpanzees have always caught our attention due to their uncanny resemblance to humans. They are strikingly similar to us in every manner, from their physical appearance, mannerisms and behaviour.
And now there's another wonderful video doing the rounds that's sure to make you smile. Take a look.
This surreal clip of chimpanzee thoroughly washing the hands of the man in the forest is astounding— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) July 24, 2023
🎥 JC Pieri pic.twitter.com/fYknxrrush
In a touching video shared by French photographer JC Pieri, a chimpanzee in Cameroon, Africa, displays a remarkable act of gratitude. The video begins with the chimpanzee visibly thirsty, near a water source. Upon noticing the chimp's plight, JC Pieri approaches it. Astonishingly, the chimpanzee employs both of the photographer's hands to draw water from the puddle, then proceeds to drink.
But the most touching part follows: after quenching its thirst, the chimp gently cleans JC Pieri's hands with water. Scooping up water from the puddle, it pours it over Pieri's hands, then tenderly rubs them together. The primate continues to dip its hands into the water and pour it over Pieri's palms, conveying gratitude for the small favour.
The video, shared on JC Pieri's Instagram account, quickly went viral, garnering lakhs of likes and comments.
Even Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra found inspiration in the video, using it as a source of Monday motivation. He drew a parallel between the chimp's behavior and success in the workplace, advocating that aiding and supporting one's community and colleagues ultimately leads to reciprocal support when needed.
This clip went around the world last week. A Chimpanzee in Cameroon, Africa apparently asked for a photographers’s help in drinking water; then repaid him by washing his hands gently… A useful applied lesson: If you want to succeed, then assist & support those in your… pic.twitter.com/qLntPXfTkG— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2023
Anand Mahindra shared, "This clip went around the world last week. A Chimpanzee in Cameroon, Africa apparently asked for a photographer’s help in drinking water; then repaid him by washing his hands gently. A useful applied lesson: If you want to succeed, then assist & support those in your community & workplace & you will, in turn, be supported by them #MondayMotivation."
