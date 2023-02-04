Couple found dead in home filled with 150 starving cats in New York

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

A couple was found dead inside their home in New York filled with 150 famished cats.

SPCA Westchester released pictures of the cat to seek help and wrote, "Cats were discovered living in filth and squalor and being hoarded inside a small dilapidated home." The cats were found trapped in every room of the home, including the walls and ceilings.

Police were conducting a welfare check on the residents at the request of a family member inside the Cordial Road home in Yorktown Heights Monday when they were confronted with 150 cats living in filth, reports nypost.com.



The post read: "This week SPCA Westchester undertook the largest rescue in our history. The SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement (HLE) received an urgent call from Yorktown Heights police to assist at a horrific scene where 150 cats were discovered living in filth and squalor and being hoarded inside a small dilapidated home.

When police were asked to perform a wellness check on the homeowners, they were found deceased inside the residence. Officials were unable to clear the scene until the SPCA’s rescue team members removed a majority of the cats, who were found trapped in every room of the home, including the walls and ceilings. The conditions were absolutely horrific.

After years of neglect, all of the cats, who appear to be Abyssinian mixes, are sick and suffering with upper respiratory, eye and skin infections, malnutrition, dehydration, and sadly, some have more severe injuries that require immediate medical attention. Due to the stress of the situation, one of the cats actually gave birth while in transit from the residence to the SPCA’s Rescue Center, and many others appear to be pregnant. All of the cats were starving upon rescue.

Our newest rescues desperately need your support. Even after all that they've been through, the cats are incredibly sweet and just want to be loved. A gift at any level will support their veterinary care and rehabilitation, which we anticipate will cost well over $40,000.

Rescue partners from Best Friends Animal Society, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, Westchester Humane Society, Rescue Right and Columbia Green Humane Society have also stepped up to help.

We are also happy to announce that our generous friends at The Selz Foundation will be matching gifts up to $20,000. Thank you in advance for helping the sick and injured animals in our care."