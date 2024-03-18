Dara Singh’s son Vindu recalls his interfaith marriage with ex-wife and Tabu’s sister, Farah Naaz and the advice his father gave

Chandigarh, March 18
In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, actor Vindu Dara Singh delved into the various aspects of his personal life, shedding light on his marriage and the advice by his late father, Dara Singh.
He opened up about his first marriage to Farah Naaz, who is the sister of actress Tabu, in 1996, revealing the advice given to him by his father to carefully consider his inter-religious marriage.
Vindu said, “When religion comes into picture, things change, equations change.”
Vindu revealed Farah’s request to be sent on Hajj with the promise to quit smoking upon her return. However, upon her return, Vindu observed a profound change in her, leading to a downhill in their relationship.
The couple welcomed their son, Fateh, in 1997. Despite the challenges, Vindu commended Farah as a remarkable mother.
