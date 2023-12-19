'Dawood Ibrahim is alive', even if he were dead Pakistan 'would not admit' it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

Political establishments, intelligence circles and media in India and Pakistan were abuzz with speculation that the absconder terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar has reportedly been “poisoned and is critical” in a Karachi hospital, barely a week ahead of his 68th birthday.

Refuting all reports, News18, quoting his close aide Chhota Shakeel, said: “Dawood Ibrahim is “alive and healthy".

Reports of poisoning of Dawood had taken social media by storm, making headlines on almost every mainstream media.

However, there were many loopholes in the rumoured development.

The week started with the rumour that Dawood, allegedly residing in Karachi, had been poisoned by an “unknown man” and was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Users even posted screenshots of what appeared to be the account of Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, which mentioned that Dawood had died. But the message and account turned out to be fake.

The viral message read, “The Messiah of humanity, dear to every Pakistani heart, our beloved His Excellency Dawood Ibrahim passed away due to poisoned by unknown. He breathed his last in a hospital in Karachi. May Allah grant him the highest position in Jannat. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un."

The news, based on a rumour and unknown source, further claims that the 67-year-old has been living in Karachi with his second wife along with his three daughters and a son in tight security and away from the public glare.

It also claimed that the hospital where Dawood had been taken is also put under tight security.

First, Pakistan has officially denied Indian claims that Dawood resides in Karachi or any other part of the country and, therefore, would not confirm the rumour if it were true.

Even if the rumour is to be taken at its face value, the claim that Dawood has been poisoned by an unknown man seems to be far from the actual position on ground, especially with reference to the fact that he is an underworld don and India's most wanted man.

Also, it is almost impossible for any unknown person to have access to Dawood as he is surrounded by his most trusted people, family members, close aides and security, who ensure that he is kept safe.

Dawood Ibrahim is an elderly man now. At the age of 67, it has been reported that he has medical issues and maintains his health through various medications. It is highly likely that he may have got sick due to some medical issues.

The presence of Dawood in Karachi is what India claims, referring to confirmations by his family members and their statements to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In January 2023, it was reported that Dawood's nephew confirmed to NIA that he had remarried in Pakistan and was living with his family in Karachi.

India claims that Dawood has been living in Pakistan for decades now, adding that Pakistani authorities have provided proper protection and hidden shelter to Dawood, while officially denying his presence in the country.

Considered the most wanted terrorist here, India wants to lay its hands on Kaskar for involvement in multiple crimes, terror acts, narcotics, etc. in Mumbai and elsewhere, plus, also as 'a political trophy'.

The prime cases for which India wants him include the March 12, 1993 Mumbai serial blasts -- ranked the worst-ever terror strike in India -- which claimed 267 people, much higher than the 166 who were killed in the terror attacks of November 26, 2008, that hit the country's commercial capital. With IANS inputs

#Dawood Ibrahim #Pakistan