Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

Chandigarh, March 1

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts and highly praised for taking up the guns against Russian.

Anastasia Lenna, former Miss Ukraine and who represented her country in the Miss Grand International beauty contest in 2015, on Saturday posted a picture of her in military gear, announcing that she is joining the Ukrainian military as it fights Russian forces, according to a report in The New York Post.

"Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!", Lenna wrote on the post that she shared on social media platform Meta' s Instagram.

According to Sky News, The former beauty queen also shared a message in support of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. She shared a photo of soldiers walking with President Zelensky while hailing him as a "true and strong leader".

But is the Ukrainian beauty really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, belowe is her latest Instagram post that explains that “all pictures in her profile was to inspire people.”

She wrote: I AM NOT A MILITARY, JUST A HUMAN Due current situation I want to talk! I am not a military, just a woman, just normal human. Just a person, like all people of my country. I am also a airsoft player for years. You can Google what #airsoft means. All pictures in my profile to inspire people.

I had a normal life just on Wednesday, like millions people. I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine - strong, confident and powerful. I appreciate all attention and support to my country, all people in Ukraine we fight every day against Russian aggression.We will win! I was born and live in Kyiv. This is my city. Ukraine is my country 🇺🇦 On February 24 Russian federation step on our lands and begin to kill civil people, women, children. Ukrainian people have no guilt.

Non of us have any guilt. We are on our lands! I speak to all people of the World!

Stop war in Ukraine! No people should die! We can stop all this together.

Share information about situation. Ask @nato to close sky! Help us Ukrainian people to stop Russian aggression.”

