‘Kehndi hundi si, tank full karade’: Petrol pump in Jalandhar adopts unique marketing technique by twisting AP Dhillon’s song ‘Excuses’

Chandigarh, March 14
The cult associated with AP Dhillon’s song ‘Excuses’ could easily be perceived on social media reels and stories. Now the captivating lyrics of the song has been displayed at a sign board of a petrol pump in Jalandhar.
In a creative marketing strategy, the LED display at the petrol pump reads,"Kehndi hundi si, tank full karade".
The viral clip was first shared by an Instagram user, WakeUpSingh.
Ever since the video went viral, netizens are hailing creativity approach of the petrol pump.
Dhillon's song, “Excuse Me" became extremely popular in India. Its lyrics triggered a trend across social media platforms. Several memes were created using the lyrics of the song. Prominent brands like Zomato, Swiggy and IndiGo also cashed in on the trend to promote their services and products.
