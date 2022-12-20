Kerala couple wears Messi, Mbappe team jerseys during their wedding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 20

FIFA World Cup is over but fans couldn’t get over its ubiquitous vogue. Especially the glimpses of final game, which witnessed neck-and-neck embattlement between Argentina’s Messi and France’s Mbappe till the last moment of the game. The high octane clash kept viewers stirred till Argentina won in the penalty shoot. The testimony to this enthusiasm also got witnessed when a couple in Kerala tied knot while donning team jerseys of Messi and Mbappe.

The couple, identified as Sachin R and R Athira, supported opposite teams during the final match. While Sachin was supporting Messi, his going-to-be better half was supporter of France featuring Mbappe.

The duo got married in Kerala’s Kochi.

Sachin wore Messi’s no 10 jersey over his wedding attire while Athira wore Mbappe’s jersey, which bears no 10 too.

