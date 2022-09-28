Kerala doctor’s far-out prescription in neat handwriting goes viral, see picture

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 28

There is a well-known perception that doctors’ handwriting is not easy to decode. Besides the chemists, no one could easily understand what drugs have been prescribed to the patient. Moreover, such practice of writing is so uniform that doctors from all around adhere to it. However, a rarely-observed exception has surfaced on social media, where a prescription paper of a doctor in Kerala has been doing the rounds on social media.

The prescription paper is so neatly written that it would have fetched few extra marks had it been an answer sheet of an exam.

The post has been shared on Facebook by a user, Bency SD. The doctor who wrote this super tidy prescription is Nithin Narayanan, a pediatrician at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kerala’s Palakkad.