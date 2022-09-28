Kerala doctor’s far-out prescription in neat handwriting goes viral, see picture

Chandigarh, September 28
There is a well-known perception that doctors’ handwriting is not easy to decode. Besides the chemists, no one could easily understand what drugs have been prescribed to the patient. Moreover, such practice of writing is so uniform that doctors from all around adhere to it. However, a rarely-observed exception has surfaced on social media, where a prescription paper of a doctor in Kerala has been doing the rounds on social media.
The prescription paper is so neatly written that it would have fetched few extra marks had it been an answer sheet of an exam.
The post has been shared on Facebook by a user, Bency SD. The doctor who wrote this super tidy prescription is Nithin Narayanan, a pediatrician at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kerala’s Palakkad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff
In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...
Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season
The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore
Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners
There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...