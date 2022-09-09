Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 9

Wazhma Ayoubi, an Afghanistan girl, has become the talk of the town and social media is going gaga over her beauty.

Ever since the girl’s picture was shared by a handle online, the Internet developed a new crush.

Wazhma was caught cheering for her country and waving its flag during the match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

It’s not the will to win that matters - everyone has that. It’s the will to reappear to win that matters. Wearing traditional blue to support the #BlueTigers #AFGvsPAK #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/C0xyuMYxuI — Wazhma Ayoubi (@WazhmaAyoubi) September 8, 2022

This one is for all my fans asking for more pictures. We lost the match but as always won hearts. Thank you for your support and love everyone 🙏🇦🇫 #bluetigers #AFGvsSL #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/IyQsMlQHSA — Wazhma Ayoubi (@WazhmaAyoubi) September 3, 2022

Her looks were admired so much that netizens demanded a match series between India and Afghanistan.

@BCCI should now organize a series against Afghanistan 🤭 — Master Blaster (@Chaitoffee1) August 31, 2022

According to sources, Wazhma, 28, is an Afghani but resides in Dubai.

She is a social activist and an entrepreneur who runs a fashion label. She is an avid sports fan and also desires to act in Bollywood.

According to sources, the girl’s name was one of the most-searched keyword on Google post the match between the two countries.

Read a few tweets about users being infatuated with the Afghan beauty:

Afghanistan qualified for the Super Four of the 2022 Asia Cup by defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets in a Group B match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

