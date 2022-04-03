Little girl from Chhattisgarh sings 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' in melodious voice, see viral video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 3

Social media has been proving boon for people who remained overlooked, despite being enormously talented. Many such videos keep doing rounds on internet as such people have got easy access to a platform where they could portray their flair without much paraphernalia of assets and finances.

In one such video an eight-year-old girl with melodious voice is getting viral on social media.

In a video shared by IPS officer Awanish Sharan, the little girl Muri Murami sings ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye’ from Salman Khan-Rani Mukherji starrer movie.

What a lovely voice.❤️pic.twitter.com/MwcWeG15Ac — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) April 2, 2022

The video was initially shared by a Twitter profile named Tribal Army. As per the details furnished in caption, Muri studies in a government school in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.