Londoners observe ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’ while stripping off their pants to uphold 20-year old tradition

Chandigarh, January 10
People across world observe different days in commemoration to certain events but Londoners were on Sunday seen upholding a 20-year-old trend by travelling without pants in tubes. The annual No Trousers Tube Ride event this year witnessed hundreds of travellers on city’s Elizabeth Line with perfectly dressed upper body in casuals and formals. They however wore underwear, shoes and socks on their lower halves, dodging their pants to celebrate the day.
In order to provide passengers a variety of surprises, participants were separated into groups.
Oggi a Londra era il No Trousers Tube Ride, la bizzarra iniziativa di viaggiare in metropolitana in mutande. pic.twitter.com/lj90A3Yeav— ROBERTO ZICHITTELLA (@ROBZIK) January 8, 2023
The peculiar trend reportedly started in 2002 by a comic performance art group, Improv Everywhere. The group says the exercise initially started in the form of a joke involving just 7 people. It later become a global event to be observed in more than 60 locations across worldwide including London, Germany, France, Australia, Romania including Lisbon, Tokyo, and Toronto.
Having poker face and willingness to strip lower body are the conditions to participate in the event.
