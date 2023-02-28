Man creates fake LinkedIn profile using AI; guess who reached out to invest?

Chandigarh, February 28
Fake news profiles, accounts and mails have left people around the globe worried. You do not know who could be trapped into it.
In yet another case, a man created a fake LinkedIn profile using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Roshan Patel, a New York-based entrepreneur, made realistic images using a tool that creates AI-based content.
Roshan then went on to claim on Twitter that he made a fake LinkedIn profile of a startup founder using AI, and within 24 hours, a VC analyst reached out to invest.
I created a fake LinkedIn profile of a founder.— Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) February 27, 2023
- AI-generated white male face
- Stripe alum
- Stanford dropout
- Going through YC
- "polymath"
Within 24 hours, I had a VC to reach out to invest. pic.twitter.com/6T5CzvBNeo
"I created a fake LinkedIn profile of a founder. AI-generated white male face, Stripe alum, Stanford dropout, Going through YC, "polymath" Within 24 hours, I had a VC to reach out to invest," he wrote.
The post has garnered over 45,000 likes and over 6.2 millions of impressions.
I know a bunch of people who worked at Stripe and NONE of them have anything good to say about Chad Smith.— Sunjeev Bery (@SunjeevBery) February 27, 2023
"a few ex-Stripe buddies of mine had great things to say about you..." is just *chef's kiss* https://t.co/W4Lk6Ab0hW— ST 🏴☠️ (@seyitaylor) February 28, 2023
I don’t think that guy is trying to invest if he’s lying about talking to people from Stripe about someone who doesn’t exist.— Monkey 2: Monkey’s Revenge (@AMonkeyOnTheLam) February 28, 2023
Pretty sure he’s trying to scam you too. https://t.co/Z5QGXbzOs8
LinkedIn somehow getting even worse. Didn’t think it was possible https://t.co/shKBwTRHZR— Cantillionaire Disrespecter (@ToxicBitcoiner) February 27, 2023
