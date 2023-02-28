Man creates fake LinkedIn profile using AI; guess who reached out to invest?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 28

Fake news profiles, accounts and mails have left people around the globe worried. You do not know who could be trapped into it.

In yet another case, a man created a fake LinkedIn profile using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Roshan Patel, a New York-based entrepreneur, made realistic images using a tool that creates AI-based content.

Roshan then went on to claim on Twitter that he made a fake LinkedIn profile of a startup founder using AI, and within 24 hours, a VC analyst reached out to invest.

Within 24 hours, I had a VC to reach out to invest. pic.twitter.com/6T5CzvBNeo — Roshan Patel (@roshanpateI) February 27, 2023

"I created a fake LinkedIn profile of a founder. AI-generated white male face, Stripe alum, Stanford dropout, Going through YC, "polymath" Within 24 hours, I had a VC to reach out to invest," he wrote.

The post has garnered over 45,000 likes and over 6.2 millions of impressions.

