'Money rain': Watch Czech influencer as he drops 1 million dollars from helicopter; people go bonkers over it

Chandigarh, October 26
It was money raining in Lysa nad Labem town on Sunday.
Czech Republic influencer and TV host Kamil Bartoshek had promised to gift a huge sum of money to a winner under a contest, but he later decided to please a lot of people by dropping $1 million from a helicopter near Lysa nad Labem town.
Participants were required to crack a code in Kazma's movie 'Onemanshow: The Movie' to locate the money.
When no one could solve it, the influencer decided to divide the money among all contestants who had signed in.
He sent them an email at six in the morning on Sunday with encrypted information about where he would drop the money.
Keeping his promise, he arrived at the designated spot and at the specified time with a helicopter and “rained the money”
In a video that Kazma shared on Instagram, he wrote, ''The first real MONEY RAIN in the world! $1.000.000 dropped from a helicopter in the Czech Republic and no one has died or got injured. ''
