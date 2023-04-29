Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated ‘rockstar’ pictures for ‘World Leadership Music Concert’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

The evolution of AI tools of late is incredible and praiseworthy. Proliferation of this technology has created quite a stir and its introduction is testimony to what amazing evolutions mankind could see in the future, in this regard. Since its onset artists are trying their hands on it in different ways. Many have been giving crazy artistic makeovers to prominent people to show their role in a ‘parallel world’.

In the bid, the technology has been used to show world leaders as ‘rockstars’. A post in this regard has been shared on Instagram by a user, Jyo John Mulloor. The series of images shows world’s powerful leaders namely— Indian PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.

"Welcome to a parallel world where legends become rockstars - the World Leadership Music Concert! Experience mind-bending photos from an alternate reality where political legends showcase their musical talents in a hard-hitting concert. Witness leaders become legends and music transcend boundaries in this extraordinary event," Mulloor captioned the post.

"Welcome to the World Leadership Music Concert - a reality unlike anything you've ever known," the AI artist added.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 27,000 likes. Netizens are in awe of the amazing art work.

