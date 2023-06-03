Neelam Gill, the Punjabi girl, seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom; is it actor or his friend she is dating, fans wonder

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 3

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted hanging out with British-Punjabi model Neelam Gill.

According to a report in Page Six, DiCaprio dined with the Oscar-winning actor. DiCaprio's mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, and other friends also accompanied the pair. As the pictures from their meeting have been doing the rounds on the internet, netizens are asking "what's brewing".

They want to know whether Neelam Gill was dating Leonardo DiCaprio or his friend?

In the pictures, the Hollywood superstar could be seen keeping a low profile as he left the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Tuesday.

DiCaprio sported his usual look, rocking a black bomber jacket, jeans, white sneakers and his signature baseball cap.

He also concealed his face with a black face mask that covered everything but his eyes.

"What's brewing between the two?" a social media user asked. "Woah woah....seems like he is dating Gill," another one wrote. This outing comes nearly a month after DiCaprio reunited with former girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Who is Neelam Gill?

Twenty-eight-year-old Neelam Gill is a British-Indian model. She was born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, on April 27, 1995. Her grandparents were born in Punjab. Gill is a known name in international fashion market. In 2013, Neelam appeared in a campaign for Burberry. She is the first Indian-origin model to appear in a campaign for the British heritage brand, Hello Fashion reports. There were rumours in 2015 as well that Neelam was dating British singer Zayn Malik but she has never addressed such reports so far.

Neelam Gill at Cannes

Neelam also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year in Tony Ward couture. She was spotted in a black crepe dress with lacy body-hugging embroidered stripes.

Neelam also walked the ramp for the Dior show in Mumbai earlier this year. “My first ever runway for Dior!! Honoured is an understatement. Deeply grateful to have been a part of this moment in history, especially as a Punjabi girl. Was truly magical and emotional to see our culture and heritage celebrated by a fashion house I’ve admired for so many years,” an excerpt from a note she wrote on Instagram reads.