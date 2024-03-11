'Oh boy, my dress is broken...': Emma Stone’s wardrobe malfunction overshadows her Best Actress award

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

Hollywood actor Emma Stone won the Best Actress award at the Oscars 2024 for her performance in the film 'Poor Things'.

Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to... Emma Stone!"

And the Oscar for Best Actress goes to... Emma Stone! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IbKHKWSiby — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Emma’s wardrobe malfunction took the limelight as she beat out an impressive field, including favorite Lily Gladstone from 'Killers Of the Flower Moon' in addition to Annette Bening, 'Nyad'; Sandra Huller, 'Anatomy of a Fall'; and Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'.

"Oh, boy. My dress is broken. I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken'. I'm pretty sure. Oh, boy, this is really -- this is really overwhelming. Sorry, I'm -- okay, my voice is also a little gone. Whatever,” said the 35-year-old Emma as she walked on stage signalling that there was something wrong with her dress and quickly acknowledged it during her emotional acceptance speech.

Emma thanked her fellow nominees in addition to the five former Best Actress winners.

'Poor Things' also bagged the golden trophy for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories at the 96th Academy Awards.

In the film, Emma Stone plays Bella, a Victorian-era woman who was brought back to life with the brain of a foetus; her performance was widely praised by critics, according to The New York Times. With ANI inputs

