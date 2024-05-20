Once again, Mossad gains limelight through social media ‘rumours’ after death of Iranian President Raisi

Chandigarh, May 20
The death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash occurred amid intense geopolitical climate, including the Israel-Hamas war. This set the social media abuzz with rumours, speculations and theories, pointing fingers at Israel and its intelligence agency, Mossad.
Even though the official explanation for the crash cited adverse weather conditions as contributing factors, netizens reacted in a manner that suggested Israel’s foul play, declaring the ‘accident’ an ‘assassination plot’.
One user posted a graphic of helicopter crash and wrote: “Mossad It’s never an accident” while another posted: “Don’t underestimate the power of #Mossad and #Israel. They are small in area but they are capable enough to destroy their enemies”.
May 19, 2024
An Internet user posted: “Mossad and CIA: Sometimes we assinate #iranian leaders. So #Israel can breathe..”
A range of graphics and videos projecting sarcasm and dark humour has filled the social media space, especially X, which has revived the ‘Mossad talk’.
Mossad and CIA : Sometimes we assinate #iranian leaders— 𝕏 (@ImAryanSoni) May 20, 2024
So #Israel can breathe.. 😮💨
#mossad #helicoptercrash #IRAN #EbrahimRaisí #helicoptercrash pic.twitter.com/UHxp3XReBp
#Mossad #Iran #Israel pic.twitter.com/vk8sdSIgVe— Uncorrupted Men (@UncorruptedMen) May 19, 2024
