Salman Khan shares his new look in long hair from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' shoot in Ladakh

Chandigarh, August 19
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of his upcoming movie ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.
Salman Khan can be seen sporting long hair in the picture. He captioned the post: "Leh... Ladakh."
As soon as the actor posted the picture, he received over 4.8 lakh likes in less than an hour.
Salman is currently in Ladakh with Pooja for the shoot of the song 'Bhaijaan' from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which will also star Shehnaaz Gill.
Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' would also features Venkatesh Daggubati. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.
