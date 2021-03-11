Sonu Sood offers help to amputee girl who walks to school on one leg

Chandigarh, May 25
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s philanthropic approach has perpetually been hailed over the time, as he is known to take initiatives to help people with serious life complications. From sending people to their homes during Covid outbreak to getting requisite medical help for people with serious health ailments, Sonu is considered as a savior with enormous magnanimity.
Taking the streak forward, Sonu has recently came to the rescue of an amputee girl from Bihar, who reportedly lost her one leg in an accident. Moreover, the girl travels almost 1 km daily on one leg to reach her school, as per reports.
Sonu has shared the video of the girl on Twitter and has ensured that the girl will be going to school on her both legs now. He also said that he will be sending ticket to the girl, as he plans to get a prosthetic leg fixed in place of her amputated leg.
अब यह अपने एक नहीं दोनो पैरों पर क़ूद कर स्कूल जाएगी।— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2022
टिकट भेज रहा हूँ, चलिए दोनो पैरों पर चलने का समय आ गया। @SoodFoundation 🇮🇳 https://t.co/0d56m9jMuA
Netizens are hailing the move of the actor and regarding him as true hero of the nation.
Waaah sir ❤️— Shumaira ❤️ (@Shumaira143) May 25, 2022
Lots of love sir ❤️💫— Shumaira ❤️ (@Shumaira143) May 25, 2022
सलाम है आपको सोनू सूद भाई।— Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari (@AbbasAnsari_) May 25, 2022
देश के असली हीरो तो आप हैं।@SonuSood 🙏
May 25, 2022
