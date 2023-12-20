Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran ‘can beat’ Rashmika Mandanna, say fans, ‘she not only bought players, but also stole hearts' at IPL auction

Chandigarh, December 20
It was a good day for Kavya Maran -- the CEO and owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad -- at the IPL auction.
Hyderabad franchise managed to acquire some exciting deals at the auctions with her bidding skills and good judgment.
Kavya belongs to a prominent family and is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, Chairman and founder of the Sun Group. Kavya’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 409 crore, as reported by Jan Bharat Times. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, topped the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 with a net worth of Rs 19,000 crore.
Fans have taken to social media calling her “beauty with brains”. Some even went on to compare her with 'Amimal' actress Rashmika Mandanna.
A few said “Kavya Maran has nailed the IPL auction this time. Absolutely crazy buys.”
Buying of Pat Cummins at Rs 20-crore mark was huge. SRH roped in Cummins for a whooping price of Rs 20.5 crore. They also secured the signing of Australian opener Travis Head for Rs 6.8 crore.
They got Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga at an unimaginable price and secured the deal at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hasaranga was tipped to spark a bidding war due to his spectacular form in white-ball formats in recent times. Except for Hyderabad, no other franchise though showed interest in the 26-year-old all-rounder.
