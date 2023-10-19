This is how Pakistani actress plans to punish India if Bangladesh win cricket world cup 2023 match today

Chandigarh, October 19
A Pakistani actress is hoping Bangladesh will avenge her team’s defeat by defeating India on Thursday.
Sehar Shinwari, the actress, took to X and promised to go on a date with a Bangladeshi cricketer if they manage to beat India in the World Cup clash.
"InshAllah my Bangali Bandhu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India," Sehar posted on X.
InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India ✌️❤️ 🇧🇩— Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) October 15, 2023
Pakistan would have to qualify for at least the semi-finals to face India again. Pakistan are currently fourth in the standings with two wins in three games, their only loss being the one against India.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the ICC over "inappropriate conduct" of the fans during its team's high-profile World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad.
The PCB also lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council over lack of visas issued to Pakistani journalists and fans hoping to attend the World Cup.
