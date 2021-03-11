Twitterati discontented over ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ trailer, finds chocolate replacing ‘golgappa’ bizarre

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

After hanging fire for over 4 years, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has finally come up with the trailer of his most anticipated and ambitious project, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The trailer of this period drama released on Monday while the movie is set for a release in August this year. The movie is remake of Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Forrest Gump’, which is based on Winston Groom's novel.

The trailer, however, doesn’t seem to be pleasing audience for many reasons and a trend #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has been acrimoniously circulating on Twitter.

Firstly, Forrest Gump, being a magnum opus, seems to be giving big competition as cinema lovers are drawing a comparison between acting of Aamir Khan and Tom Hanks. Aamir has juxtaposed scenes of Forrest Gump with Indian ingredients—like replacing chocolates with golgappa and obviously his Punjabi accent— which people are finding quite unnatural and poor adaptation. People on Twitter are comparing both the movies and have pointed out poor acting, awful accent, and bizarre recreations from the old movie.

Besides this primary reason of trend, social media is sharing an old video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, where she spoke in the backdrop of nepotism debate in India and said viewers should stop watching our movies if they don’t want nepotism to flourish.

#BoycottLalSinghChaddha and honour wish of #KareenaKapoorKhan

She want her movie to be boycotted to prove that people are against #nepotism .https://t.co/w1VUrAR8pf — Puneet khandelwal (@puneetqqq) May 30, 2022

Moreover, some users are calling it a concoction of Forrest Gump, Dhoom 3 and PK.

The life is a box of chocolate line is timeless.

From anniversaries to birthdays to festivals , it's been synonymous with gifting , through all age groups.

The Golgappa line with him eating it in a train has reduced it to a caricaturous scene.#LaalSinghChaddha — Rachit Shah (@Rachitkshah) May 30, 2022

Worst accent, worst facial expressions, over acting. I mean frame by frame copy. Oh lord am already disappointed with #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer #LaalSinghChaddha — downtozero 🇮🇳 (@shunya_dasha) May 30, 2022

What a disaster of the trailer? Forced accent, firced acting, Kareena kapoor ia looking the same as she dis in Bajrangi Bhaijaan .. Why did they even try to remake a classic? And why does #aamirkhan copy Tom Hanks so damn much?#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — Kriti Sharma (@kritish2007) May 30, 2022

What a disaster of the trailer? Forced accent, firced acting, Kareena kapoor ia looking the same as she dis in Bajrangi Bhaijaan .. Why did they even try to remake a classic? And why does #aamirkhan copy Tom Hanks so damn much?#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — Kriti Sharma (@kritish2007) May 30, 2022

The 'Bollywood Punjabi' accent, the repetitiveness with 'wide eyed look' (looks like mixture of PK and Dhoom 3 acting) and that golgoppa dialogue at the end. Cringyyyyyyy! #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — Suyesh (@suyesssh) May 29, 2022

From box of chocolates to golgappa, it’s been a pretty underwhelming journey 😒😑 #LaalSinghChaddha — Devlina ‏‎دیولینا 🌟 (@AarKiBolboBolo) May 30, 2022

Aamir's acting as young #LaalSinghChaddha looks akin to "Samar" from Dhoom 3.



As I said earlier, Aamir Khan is strictly an average actor with very limited range of expressions. — PŔØFÉŠŠØŔ ⚪ (@Myself_Prince_) May 29, 2022

#aamir khan #forrest gump #kareena kapoor khan #laal singh chaddha