Twitterati lauds street vendor for his artistic dosa, see viral video

Chandigarh, March 4
Indian are widely acclaimed for their creativity. Be it the science virtuosos working in space stations around the world or the street vendors earning their livelihood with a small space at any market place, talent of Indians is one-of-its-kind.
In the aforementioned context, a video of a street vendor is making the rounds on Twitter, who is being hailed for his artistic approach as he makes dosa giving it appearance of a cat.
The video has been shared by Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi India, an NGO. “I believe India’s street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system. Please applaud this guy’s artistic skills,” the caption reads.
I believe India’s street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system.— Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) March 3, 2023
Please applaud this guy’s artistic skills.
#StreetFood #Arakunomics pic.twitter.com/h7Bvrs5TTJ
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 4 lakh views. Netizens are in awe of the creativity displayed while making the dosa.
Brilliant— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 3, 2023
Soo beautiful!!— Uma (@UmaD2017) March 3, 2023
👏👏👏— Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah🇮🇳 (@25rubybaruah) March 3, 2023
artists 👩🎨— Narasimmamurthy (@natsbabu) March 3, 2023
Love this.— Sonal Shah (@SonalRShah) March 3, 2023
Super cute 🥺🥰— CA Anil Gupta (@office307) March 3, 2023
