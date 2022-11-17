'Very Young At Heart': 70-year-old man marries 19-year-old girl in Pakistan, morning walks set the love in motion

Chandigarh, November 17
There is prevalent belief that age is just a number when people fall in love. There is no dearth of instances when people overlooked the age barrier and got married without caring about moral policing and outlook of society. A fresh addition in the guild, taking forward the streak, is a couple from Pakistan who got married despite having an age difference of almost 51 years.
Liaquat Ali, 70,got married to 19-year-old Shumaila Ali in Lahore.
The couple said they met during their early morning walks. It wasn’t just about walks, rather the songs that Liaquat used to sing while jogging behind Shumaila made her fall for him. This was the initiation point of their love story.
When asked about the marriage Shumaila said one doesn’t see age while falling in love. She told her parents objected initially but later complied with her request.
Liaquat too has same belief about age and said he was still very ‘young at heart’ despite being 70. "Age is not a factor when it comes to romance," he added.
Liaquat said he loves his wife’s cooking and he has left going to restaurants.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Alleged procedural lapse’: Centre moves SC seeking review of order for premature release of 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi case
Government says the convicts seeking remission did not forma...
India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief
Dinkar Gupta was addressing mediapersons ahead of conference...
Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test
Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conferencin...
COP27 cover leaves out India’s proposal of ‘phasing down all fossil fuels’
‘Without cumulative emissions in check, success with other e...
Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26
Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’