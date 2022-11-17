'Very Young At Heart': 70-year-old man marries 19-year-old girl in Pakistan, morning walks set the love in motion

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 17

There is prevalent belief that age is just a number when people fall in love. There is no dearth of instances when people overlooked the age barrier and got married without caring about moral policing and outlook of society. A fresh addition in the guild, taking forward the streak, is a couple from Pakistan who got married despite having an age difference of almost 51 years.

Liaquat Ali, 70,got married to 19-year-old Shumaila Ali in Lahore.

The couple said they met during their early morning walks. It wasn’t just about walks, rather the songs that Liaquat used to sing while jogging behind Shumaila made her fall for him. This was the initiation point of their love story.

When asked about the marriage Shumaila said one doesn’t see age while falling in love. She told her parents objected initially but later complied with her request.

Liaquat too has same belief about age and said he was still very ‘young at heart’ despite being 70. "Age is not a factor when it comes to romance," he added.

Liaquat said he loves his wife’s cooking and he has left going to restaurants.

#Pakistan