Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 7

The Prince George’s County Police Department has suspended a Maryland police officer after he was seen kissing a woman before joining her in the back of his squad car in a viral video.

Prince George's County Police officer in Maryland caught on video embracing and kissing an individual before entering a police SUV with her.



PGPD has launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/iobAtRjXhm — BoreCure (@CureBore) September 5, 2023

In the video, the scantily clad woman is seen holding the officer's hand as she gets into the back of the vehicle. The officer follows her inside and closes the door, shows the video.

The police department tweeted on Tuesday saying: “His police powers are now suspended as the investigation continues.”

The officer has been identified as Francesco Marlett.

Update: the officer has been identified. His police powers are now suspended as the investigation continues. https://t.co/hzDdUZuNzm — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 5, 2023

People filming the video were heard speaking in Spanish, with one seeming to call the officer an “animal,” and another crying, “Ayy, yo!”.

A number of kids could be heard playing nearby in the background, and at one point several ran through the frame.

The video appeared to be filmed at Carson Park, right next door to the Oxon Hill High School, according to ABC 7News.

In 2016, too, Marlett was suspended over allegations that he beat a three-year-old child unconscious, according to Fox 5 DC.

Marlett was accused of second-degree child abuse for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s child.