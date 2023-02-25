Viral video: Baby monkey cries beside mother’s corpse after speeding vehicle kills her, netizens heartbroken

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 25

Some videos are so heart wrenching that they create unprecedented emotional stir upon watching. One such video has been shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, where a baby monkey could be seen mourning beside carcass of its mother.

“This will hunt me for a long long time. A Golden langur assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him. I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby,” the caption reads.

This will hunt me for a long long time💔💔

A Golden langur assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him.



I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby. pic.twitter.com/iMOcEHquZw — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 24, 2023

The baby monkey could be seen squeaking while attempting to wake its mother up. They could be seen surrounded by several people.

The mother monkey reportedly died after being hit by a speeding vehicle. A blood stream could be seen emerging out of the carcass.

Since being shared, the upsetting video has surpassed over 4 lakh views. Netizens feel heart broken and are extremely critical of people whose reckless driving often lead to such unfortunate incidents.

😢 — Neeloo Sherpa, IPS 🇮🇳 (@Neelsher) February 24, 2023

💔💔💔💔 — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) February 24, 2023

It's very painful, sir😌😌 — Dhruman H. Nimbale, IPS (@dhruman39) February 24, 2023

Most heart breaking thing for any one is to lose one’s mother — Balaraj Ar (@ar_balaraj) February 25, 2023

So sad...I'm angry at the callousness of people. — Amitabh (@amit1959india) February 24, 2023

So sad. I heart bleeding to see this — Rakesh Mishra (@rmishra76) February 24, 2023