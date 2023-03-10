Viral video: Family holds grand wedding function of their dog, attendees groove to dhol beats

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 10

The classic example of how people treat their pets as their family members came to the fore when a family held an exuberant wedding ceremony for their dog.

The video of the celebration has been shared on Twitter by a user, Hatinder Singh and the aura of the place resembles as that of a typical Indian wedding.

They Had An Indian Wedding For Their Dogs.



😭😭😭😭



Deo Aapne Vichaar... pic.twitter.com/BsxMpi1nmE — ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) March 8, 2023

The groom dog made entry into the venue in a remote driven battery car donning wedding attire while the bride dog entered with a dupatta draped around it. The bride was carried in lap by a youth with several others holding a canopy over the head of procession (giving it resemblance of typical bride’s entry in Indian marriages).

People dancing at beats of dhol marked entry of the bride.

The entire exercise took place ceremoniously.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 29,000 views. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with their reactions. Majority called the exercise bizarre and waste of money while few appreciated it. Many shared rib tickling memes too.

