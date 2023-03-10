Viral video: Family holds grand wedding function of their dog, attendees groove to dhol beats

Chandigarh, March 10
The classic example of how people treat their pets as their family members came to the fore when a family held an exuberant wedding ceremony for their dog.
The video of the celebration has been shared on Twitter by a user, Hatinder Singh and the aura of the place resembles as that of a typical Indian wedding.
They Had An Indian Wedding For Their Dogs.— ਹਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@Hatindersinghr3) March 8, 2023
😭😭😭😭
Deo Aapne Vichaar... pic.twitter.com/BsxMpi1nmE
The groom dog made entry into the venue in a remote driven battery car donning wedding attire while the bride dog entered with a dupatta draped around it. The bride was carried in lap by a youth with several others holding a canopy over the head of procession (giving it resemblance of typical bride’s entry in Indian marriages).
People dancing at beats of dhol marked entry of the bride.
The entire exercise took place ceremoniously.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 29,000 views. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with their reactions. Majority called the exercise bizarre and waste of money while few appreciated it. Many shared rib tickling memes too.
Paisa jyada hone k nuksaan, dogs toh relationship ko samjhte hi nahi h— Tarun (@TarunWWT) March 8, 2023
Bas yahi dekhna baaki tha jeevan m.... Bs ab me khusi Khushi ja skta hu— Aksht p singh (@Nayan_s_b) March 8, 2023
I am sad I wasn't invited— Manpreet Dhillon 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 💜 (@manpreetdhi99) March 8, 2023
People have too much free time and money.— Failed Engineer (@FailedEngineer4) March 9, 2023
baaratiyon ka swagat pedigree se kiya jaye— ROY (@BabuMoshaaii) March 9, 2023
पैसे वालो के चोंचले है आजकल जो सोशल मीडिया की वजह से भी बढ़ रहे है— Yogesh Chopra (@YogeshC53047169) March 9, 2023
this is so cute— Jaadoo (@JaadooIsBack) March 9, 2023
Bhai meri bari kub hai ? pic.twitter.com/WSOwCKE3p4— Inderjeet (@InDeRjEeT_PuN) March 9, 2023
March 9, 2023
😍😍😍😍😍🥰— Sneha Verma (@SnehaVe95928127) March 9, 2023
पब्लिसिटी के लिए लोग कुछ भी करते हैं— Indu saini (@Indusaini19) March 10, 2023
Such a stupid act— jasvir (@jrajmann) March 9, 2023
Better to feed poor instead of draining money
Insanity at its peak— Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji🇮🇳🚩 (@bronz_O_Genius) March 9, 2023
