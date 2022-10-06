Viral video: Jabalpur police school teens by giving them dose of their own medicine; see how

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 6

As the nation celebrated Dussehra and Navaratri across the country, people seemed out-and-out enthusiastic while witnessing the aura of festive season after Covid-led hiatus of almost 2 years. After the prodigious celebrations, social media has been flooded with videos from different parts of the county where people could be seen rejoicing in their own ways. Amid surfeit of videos, a clip has surfaced from MP’s Jabalpur where police could be seen teaching lesson to some youths for indiscriminately blowing a wind instrument in the streets of the city.

The youths, who allegedly caused trouble during the #Navaratri were made to do sit-ups on the road. The cops also blew #Pungi in their ear for causing a nuisance. The incident was reported from #MadhyaPradesh's #Jabalpur.#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/4ympR6P58u — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 6, 2022

As the youths were returning after celebrating Dussehra festival, they had possessed wind instruments which they were instinctively blowing across the streets.

Cops took hold of them and made them witness taste of their own medicine. The two seized teens were made to blow the instrument in the ears of each other to make them feel what people go through when noise pollution propagates.

Later, they were also made to do sit-ups which they complied with.