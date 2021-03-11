Watch: Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to Idli Amma on Mother’s Day

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 8

Anand Mahindra is known to be magnanimous towards people who are talented but overlooked. He always has something to offer to people who tend to serve greater purposes in their lives. One such classic example is Tamil Nadu’s Idli Amma, who has been gifted a house by the business tycoon.

A video of 86-year-old Idli Amma, who has been selling idlis with sambhar and chutney for around 37 years for just Re 1, had gone viral last year. In a heart-warming gesture, Anand took notice of her and promised her a house so that she could continue to serve people her famous home-made food.

Delivering on his promise on the auspicious occasion of Mother’s Day, Anand has shared a video of Idli Amma taking possession of her house. “Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!,” Anand wrote in his tweet.

Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/LgfR2UIfnm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 8, 2022

After the video, shared by Anand, went viral, netizens couldn’t resist hailing industrialist’s heartfelt gesture.

God bless team Mahindra. — Chaman Varshney (@ChamanVarshney1) May 8, 2022

Great gesture by Team Mahindra — Srinivas (@SRB_303) May 8, 2022

Aap logon ne toh Dil jeetliya Sirji... 🙏 — Keerti Badseshi (@keertibadseshi) May 8, 2022

That’s such a great and a humble thing, keep up the good work, you are doing!!! #MothersDay — Arihant Jain (@arihant150291) May 8, 2022

#anand mahindra #idli amma