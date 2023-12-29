Watch: Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra shared a common boyfriend; was it a point of contention between the two, read more to know

Chandigarh, December 29
In an old video that has surfaced on the internet, filmmaker Karan Johar is seen talking about a point of commonality in the relationships of actors Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor.
View this post on Instagram
During the conversation in his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 6’, Karan said, “You both had one ex-boyfriend in common and that was also a point of commonality.”
Priyanka replied, “Actually that was not the point of contention, it was the only point of commonality.”
Kareena agreed to Priyanka’s point of view.
Karan mentioned that Priyanka dated Shahid Kapoor for two years and Kareena for five years.
All the three actors—Priyanka, Kareena and Shahid are now married.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ULFA signs peace pact with Centre, Assam Government; agrees to shun violence, disband organisation
The peace accord is expected to end decades-old insurgency i...
India seeks extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, sends request to Pakistan
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said t...
Next steps after examining ruling with legal team: MEA on 8 ex-Indian Navy men in Qatar
Former Indian Navy personnel have been sentenced to prison f...
Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos
Bhagwant Mann says has sympathy for Jakhar who recently join...
Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR
Officials scan multiple CCTV footage around the site, spot a...