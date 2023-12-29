Watch: Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra shared a common boyfriend; was it a point of contention between the two, read more to know

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 29

In an old video that has surfaced on the internet, filmmaker Karan Johar is seen talking about a point of commonality in the relationships of actors Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor.

During the conversation in his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 6’, Karan said, “You both had one ex-boyfriend in common and that was also a point of commonality.”

Priyanka replied, “Actually that was not the point of contention, it was the only point of commonality.”

Kareena agreed to Priyanka’s point of view.

Karan mentioned that Priyanka dated Shahid Kapoor for two years and Kareena for five years.

All the three actors—Priyanka, Kareena and Shahid are now married.

