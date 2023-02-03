Watch: Old video of Hungarian musical road singing to drivers at right speed goes viral, netizens find it coolest stuff on Internet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

People across the world share their distinctive driving experiences but you would have perhaps never heard of something as queer as a road singing to a driver while latter drives within permissible speed limit. Well a video in this context has been making the rounds on Twitter, where pleasant music could be heard amid claims that the road in Hungary sings if one drives at right speed limit.

It’s though an old video but is getting fervidly viral. It shows a man driving his car over an empty road ‘within permissibly speed’ while a soothing musical instrument starts sounding off.

Hungary’s musical road will sing to drivers going the right speed pic.twitter.com/20seHpgSYf — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 2, 2023

In 2019, Hungary installed this musical road in memoriam of László Bódi (better known by his stage name Cipő), lead singer from the band Republic. When going on the side of the road, one could hear 30-second snippet of their song67-es út.

Besides Hungary, Japan also has such roads across the country that play various tunes from their traditional culture.

The video has garnered over 3.2 million views since being shared. Netizens are incredibly impressed and finds the video coolest in a while. Many want such roads in their countries too.

