Weary of erratic power supply, Karnataka man visits power department office to grind masala, charge cell phones

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 4

Observing frequent power cuts is an established practice in India. The problem in rural areas is even grave, especially in the times of heatwave spells. Moreover, equipment in households gets operated with power and hence absence of power obstruct household chores. However, a resident of Shivamogga district in Karnataka, seems to have gotten rid of hindrance people face due to absence of power.

Taking things up a notch, M Hanumanthappa always visits Mangalore power department office with few cell phone chargers, grinder and a jar. He uses his grinder to granulate spices, charges his cellphones and does all miscellaneous work related to electricityin the office in broad daylight.

As per a report of Indiatimes, the practice started 10 months back when Hanumanthappa complained of frequent power cuts at his home. After running pillar to post for months, he finally called on a senior power department officials, who sanctioned him to use power at department office. The official also ensured to reinstate his uninterrupted power supply soon.