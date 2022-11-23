'Woh bhi kya din thay': Food bill from 1985 with 'Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5' goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 23

Eating out these days has become a costly affair, especially with the added taxes. However, a restaurant bill from almost four decades ago with an unreal bill total of as low as Rs 26 has left the Internet stunned.

The 37-year-old bill was originally shared on Facebook on August 12, 2013, by one Lazeez Restaurant and Hotel located in Lajpat Nagar area of Delhi.

The bill dated December 20, 1985, shows that the customer had ordered Shahi Paneer, Dal Makhni, Raita and a few chapatis priced Rs 8, Rs 5, Rs 5 and Rs 6, respectively. The bill total was Rs 26 including the service tax of Rs 2.

While one could enjoy a hearty meal under Rs 30 in the 80’s, we can buy as much as a packet of chips or biscuits for the same price in today’s time.

The viral food bill brought back nostalgia for many as they wondered, “Woh bhi kya din thay”.

Several users compared the surge in prices over the years.

A user said, “Is janam me ye price wapas nahi ayega. Dekh ke khush raho.” Another wrote, “Where are we now? 20 times for sure."

“Gone are the Golden Days, when food was affordable, and eating enjoyable," wrote a third user.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 1,800 likes and 587 shares.