Woman slaps, scolds man in Delhi Metro; while 'unbothered passengers' watch the 'show'; video goes viral

Chandigarh, July 4
The Delhi Metro has been in news for both good and bad reasons.
A recent video in the Delhi Metro capturing a woman confronting and scolding a man has gone viral.
The video shared by @gharkekalesh captures a woman wearing a checked shirt who initiates the altercation by hitting the man standing next to her.
Kalesh b/w a guy and a Girl Inside “Delhi Metro) - Girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa😀 pic.twitter.com/Y0RiKeYWem— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 3, 2023
As the two gets into a spat, no one came forward to stop them.
Personal matter hai kuch shyd they know each other. they ain’t random people bro.— Sid (@CasticSid) July 3, 2023
This is me pic.twitter.com/zuJJRl4fyV— King Ragnar (@speculatornifty) July 3, 2023
Literally no-one is even caring about them, what world we're living in— MAAAHII (@_utkarshhhhh_) July 3, 2023
The passengers stayed unbothered and opted to watch the ‘show’. Soon, online users started sharing their views.
One commented, “It seems like a personal matter; perhaps they know each other, not random people, bro."
Another said there would have been a strong response from the public it was the woman being slapped.
Abhi puri public uth jaati agar londe ne thappada mara hota toh— cheem (@boysansakari) July 3, 2023
Samaj
Hum ladke hai na bhai humare saath asa hi hota hai😓💔— Desi Garfield (@dehatigarfield) July 3, 2023
