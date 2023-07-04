Woman slaps, scolds man in Delhi Metro; while 'unbothered passengers' watch the 'show'; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 4

The Delhi Metro has been in news for both good and bad reasons.

A recent video in the Delhi Metro capturing a woman confronting and scolding a man has gone viral.

The video shared by @gharkekalesh captures a woman wearing a checked shirt who initiates the altercation by hitting the man standing next to her.

Kalesh b/w a guy and a Girl Inside “Delhi Metro) - Girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa😀 pic.twitter.com/Y0RiKeYWem — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 3, 2023

As the two gets into a spat, no one came forward to stop them.

Personal matter hai kuch shyd they know each other. they ain’t random people bro. — Sid  (@CasticSid) July 3, 2023

This is me pic.twitter.com/zuJJRl4fyV — King Ragnar (@speculatornifty) July 3, 2023

Literally no-one is even caring about them, what world we're living in — MAAAHII (@_utkarshhhhh_) July 3, 2023

The passengers stayed unbothered and opted to watch the ‘show’. Soon, online users started sharing their views.

One commented, “It seems like a personal matter; perhaps they know each other, not random people, bro."

Another said there would have been a strong response from the public it was the woman being slapped.

Abhi puri public uth jaati agar londe ne thappada mara hota toh



Samaj — cheem (@boysansakari) July 3, 2023