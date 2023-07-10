'Zuck is a cuck, I propose a d**k measuring contest': Musk tweets as Zuckerberg launches Threads

Chandigarh, July 10
Ever since Mark Zuckerberg launched Twitter's rival, Threads, things have turned ugly between the world's richest man Elon Musk and the Facebook head.
In a war of words, Elon Musk tweeted, "Zuck is a cuck," in response to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reacting with a laughing emoji after Wendy's suggested on Threads that he should go to space "just to really make (Musk) mad".
Meta launched the Twitter rival app Threads last week.
In another tweet, Musk wrote, "I propose a literal d**k measuring contest."
Zuck is a cuck— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023
Elon: Protects free speech— Rs Rs datahazardRs Rs (@fentasyl) July 9, 2023
Zuck: Protects brand speech https://t.co/qCsguIvjlT pic.twitter.com/WiA8dzVQLW
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rain news LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record
9 people have lost their lives across Himachal in rain-relat...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way
Vehicle being washed away by swollen Beas river after monsoo...
After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel
Punjab Home Secretary has requested for ‘urgent’ deployment ...