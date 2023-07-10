'Zuck is a cuck, I propose a d**k measuring contest': Musk tweets as Zuckerberg launches Threads

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 10

Ever since Mark Zuckerberg launched Twitter's rival, Threads, things have turned ugly between the world's richest man Elon Musk and the Facebook head.

In a war of words, Elon Musk tweeted, "Zuck is a cuck," in response to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reacting with a laughing emoji after Wendy's suggested on Threads that he should go to space "just to really make (Musk) mad".

Meta launched the Twitter rival app Threads last week.

In another tweet, Musk wrote, "I propose a literal d**k measuring contest."

Zuck is a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023