Jolt to Samajwadi Party as senior leader Narad Rai praises PM Modi, Amit Shah; shares post of his meeting with Home Minister

  • Uttar Pradesh
Rai also adds ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to his profile name; recent actions indicate potential shift in his political allegiance

Samajwadi Party leader Narad Rai with Home Minister Amit Shah. Photo: X/@NARADRAIBALLIA



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 28

In a surprising turn of events just days before the final phase of the Lok Sabha election, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Narad Rai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday night.

Rai, known for his close association with the late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, hinted at a potential defection through a post on the social media platform 'X', accompanied by a photograph of his meeting with Shah.

“The Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, who has brought accolades to India on the global stage, and the illustrious Home Minister of India, the Chanakya of politics, the Honorable @AmitShah— I will strengthen their resolve to empower the poorest in society and their commitment towards nationalism. Jai Jai Shri Ram”, he shared a post on his X account in Hindi.

Rai has also added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to his profile name.

During the meeting with Amit Shah, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader and Cabinet Minister in the UP government, Om Prakash Rajbhar, was also present.

Narad Rai, a prominent political figure in Uttar Pradesh for over three decades and a significant leader of the Bhumihar community, reportedly expressed discontent with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's attitude during a recent rally in Ballia.

Rai, a former minister and MLA in the SP government, has a longstanding political career and has been considered a loyalist of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Prior to his meeting with Shah in Varanasi, Rai held a gathering of his supporters at his residence, where he paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav and pledged to uphold his teachings.

“Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) considered himself the servant of the leader... He said that if it comes to the respect of your people, don't be swayed by anyone. Neta ji, I will remember your guru-mantra till the last breath and I will always fight for my people,” Rai affirmed.

Rai's recent actions and statements indicate a potential shift in his political allegiance, a development that could further challenge the Samajwadi Party's standing just before the critical phase of the elections.

However, Narad's move did not evoke immediate reaction from the Samajwadi Party or Akhilesh Yadav yet.

