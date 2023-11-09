 Uttarakhand climbed new heights of development since its creation: President Murmu on state’s Foundation Day : The Tribune India

  • Uttarakhand
  • Uttarakhand climbed new heights of development since its creation: President Murmu on state’s Foundation Day

Uttarakhand climbed new heights of development since its creation: President Murmu on state’s Foundation Day

Statehood to Uttarakhand was outcome of hard work and determination of the people who took part in the movement, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand climbed new heights of development since its creation: President Murmu on state’s Foundation Day

President Droupadi Murmu during celebrations of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, in Dehradun, November 9, 2023. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also seen. PTI



PTI

Dehradun, November 9

It is a matter of happiness that the hard-working people of Uttarakhand have climbed new heights of development since its creation, President Droupadi Murmu said at the state’s 23rd Foundation Day celebrations here on Thursday.

She also talked about the men and women of the state who have made a mark in their respective fields at the national level.

“On this day in 2000 the dream of Uttarakhand residents of having an identity of their own and tread their own path of development had been realised under the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is a matter of happiness that the hard working people of the state have climbed new heights of development since its creation,” she said addressing a function at the police lines here.

She mentioned the late Sushila Baluni for her role in Uttarakhand’s statehood movement, saying her indomitable courage was typical of the state’s women who have tremendous capacity for struggle.

She also named Bishni Devi Shah for showing exemplary courage in the country’s freedom struggle, Gaura Devi for what she did to save trees and the environment, Bachendri Pal for having the distinction of being the first Indian woman to conquer the Everest and Vandana Kataria for her stellar performance in the Asian Games.

“These women have imparted strength to Uttarakhand. While giving my assent to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act 2023, I felt especially happy because the legislation paves the way for women of the country including those from Uttarakhand to contribute to nation building,” she said.

The law provides for reservation of a third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

Murmu described Uttarakhand as a blessed land which is the home of the daughter of the Himalayas, Goddess Parvati, and from where the Ganga and the Yamuna originate. “Every visit to Uttarakhand is like a pilgrimage to me,” she said.

She eulogised Uttarakhand for its great military traditions saying the Kumaon and Garhwal regiments of the Indian Army bear a testimony to this fact.

“India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was an able son of the soil. The present CDS General Anil Chuahan is also from here,” she said.

She said the multi-dimensional progress of Uttarakhand over the past few years, including the push to infrastructure and the improvement in physical and digital connectivity, has generated a fresh interest among investors to invest in the state.

She expressed happiness that the state government is organising a global investors summit here next month and investment MoUs worth over Rs 81 lakh crore have already been signed through roadshows being held in different parts of the country in the run-up to the event.

She inspected a parade by Uttarakhand Police and tableaus presented by different government departments besides song and dance performances put up by folk artists from both Kumaon and Garhwal regions at the venue.

The President also conferred noted folk singer from the state Madhuri Barthwal, Jagar singer Basanti Bisht, environmentalist Sachchidanand Bharti and water conservationist Rajendra Singh Bisht with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion through a post on X saying, “Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has made a priceless contribution to the country's cultural and traditional prosperity. The state is famous for nature tourism and its people are both hard working and brave.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the prime minister on behalf of the people of the state in a post on X saying, “Under your energetic leadership we are constantly working towards the goal of making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country in accordance with the dreams and aspirations of its people and those who fought for statehood.”

Earlier, Dhami paid tribute to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement at the “Shaheed Sthal” here.

Dhami said statehood to Uttarakhand was the outcome of the hard work, will power and determination of the people who took part in the movement.

The state government is committed to the development of Uttarakhand in accordance with the aspirations of those who fought and laid down their lives for the cause of statehood, he said.

The state government is moving forward on the path of continuous development under the energetic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he said.

Later speaking at the police lines, Dhami highlighted the crackdown on corruption launched by his government and steps taken for women empowerment.

#Droupadi Murmu #Uttarakhand

