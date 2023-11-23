4 Indians jailed for theft in Singapore

PTI

Singapore, November 22

Four Indian students were sentenced to jail in Singapore on Wednesday for conspiring to steal apparel over SG$1,700 (over Rs 1 lakh) from a retail store by removing the items' price tags.

Shihora Ridham Mukeshbhai, 20; Hun Smit Ashokbhai, 21; Kuvadiya Milan Ghansyambhai, 26, and Chauhan Ruchi Sanjaykumar, 25, were sentenced to between 40 and 65 days in jail. Mukeshbhai was dealt the heaviest sentence after he pleaded guilty to one count of theft in dwelling and another count of attempting to commit a similar crime.